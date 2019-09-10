Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” is one of the most famous works of art in the world, in part because of her enigmatic expression, which is alluring and aloof, and of course that smile.
She now resides in her own room in the Louvre Museum with a glass ceiling to let in natural light and a shatter-proof glass case. The painting probably began around 1503 in Florence, Italy, and the subject is thought to be Lisa Gherardini, the wife of a Florentine cloth merchant.
For all the fame of this painting, it was never finished. Nobody knows exactly why, but a new theory suggests that da Vinci injured his arm when he fainted.
A chalk drawing by Giovanni Ambrogio Figino, a little-known Lombard artist, shows an elderly da Vinci with his right arm in a sling. The thumb, index and middle fingers of his right hand are normal while his ring finger and little finger are contracted.
The leading theory for da Vinci’s infirmity was that he suffered a stroke. However, the image and other reports reveal no other effects. A hand paralyzed by stroke is more likely to result in contraction of all the fingers, rather than just two.
Da Vinci was unusual in that he was left-handed — but painted with his right hand. After his injury, he left several paintings incomplete, including the “Mona Lisa.” However, he did produce other drawings, anatomical studies and designs of various machines, something he was known to do with his left hand, and he also continued to teach.
Further evidence against a stroke comes from a diary entry. After visiting da Vinci and seeing three new masterpieces in 1517, clergyman Antonio de Beatis wrote, “One cannot indeed expect any more good work from him, as a certain paralysis has crippled his right hand ... And although Messer Leonardo can no longer paint ... he can still design and instruct others.”
Now a plastic surgeon and a neurologist have suggested the image looks like a “claw hand,” which results from damage to the ulnar nerve. The ulnar nerve runs from the shoulder to the hand and into the little and ring fingers. It helps move the arm, wrist, hand and the two fingers.
The ulnar nerve passes close to the surface of the arm at the elbow, which we all know as the “funny bone.” Injury to the ulnar nerve is common in elderly patients who fall, and it results in abnormal sensations, weakness and loss of coordination of the two fingers.
There’s often a claw-like deformity of the hand and wrist, just like in the drawing of da Vinci. This could explain why da Vinci stopped painting but was still capable of drawing.
Da Vinci died in 1519 at 67 years old. By then, he was suffering from a variety of ailments and during a visit from the king of France, he died of a sudden stroke in the arms of the king. We will never know if he intended to finish the “Mona Lisa.”
