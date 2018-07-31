About 40 percent of all Americans make New Year’s resolutions. According to Reader’s Digest, one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight and get in shape. However, about 80 percent of these resolutions fail by February, and only an estimated 8 percent of us will keep these promises for a year.
People choose to lose weight for many reasons, including to get healthy, improve body image and fight obesity. In the United States, 36 percent of adults and 17 percent of children are obese. The prevalence of obesity increased among American adults between 1999 and 2014. Middle-aged adults have the highest obesity rate, at about 40 percent, but adults 60 and older are close behind with a rate of 37 percent, and younger adults ages 20 to 39 have an obesity rate of 32 percent. Obesity is measured by calculating your body-mass index or BMI, which compares your mass and height to measure body fat. If a person has excessive body fat for their height and weight, they are diagnosed as obese.
Of course, there are adverse health effects associated with being obese. Obese patients are at a higher risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even certain cancers. Health care costs are also much higher. Ten years ago, health costs for obese patients were estimated to be almost $150 billion.
How do you lose weight? My mother would always say to use more calories than you take in, but as many of you know, this is much easier to say than do. Many approaches to weight loss involve appetite suppression, and many popular weight loss drugs use this approach. However, there is a novel approach developed by Stan Watowich and his colleagues from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
These researchers have been developing a new type of drug that shrinks fat without affecting appetite. The new drug is a chemical that specifically targets a key protein called NNMT in specialized cells that store fat. These cells are called adipose cells, and without the NNMT protein, the cells metabolize fat quickly, “burning” it away. Ten days of treatment with this new drug reduced the weight of obese mice by 7 percent, and their fat tissue mass and adipose cells decreased in size by 30 percent compared to control mice. The mice consumed the same amount of food during treatment, ruling out appetite suppression as a cause of the weight loss. Treatment with this drug also lowered cholesterol in the treated mice.
An intriguing aspect of this work was that the drug was designed based on its ability to interact with the NNMT protein. This approach, called structure-guided design and binding calculations, helps identify drugs that can work with specific proteins. Researchers create chemicals conforming to these characteristics, and test them for effectiveness before testing in animal models and assessing safety.
This approach of designing a drug to directly impact the fat storage in cells of obese patients has real promise for treating one of the biggest public health threats of our time.
