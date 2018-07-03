“Early to bed, early to rise, makes one healthy, wealthy, and wise.”
Last fall, I did a series of columns on the benefit of sleep based on a great book, “Why We Sleep,” by sleep researcher Matthew Walker. Proper sleep is an underestimated, hidden factor in our health. Reading the recent Anticancer Living book by Cohen and Jefferies, I discovered some additional fascinating and well-researched facts about the impact of disordered or inadequate sleep on our health.
Did you know that between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. is the time our brains make their daily recovery and healing?
Did you know that sleeping less than the recommended 7 to 9 hours nightly is associated with increased heart disease, obesity, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and risk of cancer and recurrence? Children need even more time asleep.
Do you know that cognitive behavioral therapy, yoga, tai chi, and light therapy can all be useful in helping you sleep better?
Did you realize that there is a decreased lifespan for those who take pharmaceuticals to help them sleep?
Our brains and bodies need sleep. In fact, we spend about 25 years asleep if we live to be 75 years old. Think of it! The reparative and regenerative aspects of sleep are ginormous. If you don’t sleep well, you don’t think well the next day. Your immune system will be impaired. You are more prone to accidents and inattention to daily tasks. Your mood will be altered and, of course, you are likely to suffer from fatigue.
Patients who have been treated for cancer often suffer from a condition called Cancer Related Fatigue. This is a syndrome that unfortunately does not respond well to sleeping more. The stress of cancer treatment somehow disrupts the circadian rhythm, the inner clock of thousands of cells, that helps us sleep and rest. This is troubling because evidence shows that cancer survivors who do sleep well are less prone to recurrence of their cancers. Interestingly, one study showed that being exposed to bright light before and after chemotherapy reduced chronic fatigue risk. Being in the sunshine also seems to help post-cancer patients recover, return to a more natural sleep rhythm, and reset their chronobiology.
If you have problems sleeping, Cohen and Jefferies offer some healthful hints using your five senses:
Your Nose Knows:
Breathe deeply
Meditation
Try aromatherapy with essential oils like lavender
See the problem:
Decrease light exposure in the bedroom
Limit screen and other blue light sources
Keep your phone out of the bedroom
Use an eye mask
Cover LED lights
Hearing solutions:
A light pillow over the head or ear plugs can block outside noise
A sound machine can create white noise and mask background sounds
Snoring in the relationship? Have partner sleep on side or stomach or if you must, move to another bedroom
Taste barriers:
Watch alcohol consumption as it can stimulate parts of the brain reducing deep sleep
Watch caffeine consumption
Do not eat close to bedtime as this give the body a mixed message to digest and sleep
Feeling Sleepy:
Keep temperature cool in bedroom
Be sure pillow and mattress are comfy. Replace if old or you awake with cricks, cracks, and sink to the middle of the bed
Stay on a regular sleep schedule to get a good night’s rest.
