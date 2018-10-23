The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Leslye Mlcak is the new president of the Texas Alliance of Patient Services, an organization that provides professional development and best practices for health care professionals who help patients and their families. The patient services group is affiliated with the Texas Hospital Association and national Society for Healthcare Consumer Advocacy.
SCI CAFE: Youth
and mental health
The next SCI Café will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston. The topic is “Youth and Mental Health” and features Jeff Temple, director of behavioral health and research at UTMB, and Karen P. McWhorter, development director with the Family Service Center of Galveston County. SCI Café is a community dialogue about science, health and possibilities among community members, researchers and scientists. The purpose is to engage and connect community members with science and science with the local community.
HEALTH CARE SYMPOSIUM: FOR YOUR HEALTH
The inaugural “For Your Health” Health Care Symposium, sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted by UTMB, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial Hermann is set for Nov. 8 in the Bayou Theater at the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
Donna Sollenberger, CEO of the UTMB Health System, and Jeff Temple, director of behavioral health and research at UTMB are featured speakers, and Dr. Vivian Ho, of the Baker Institute at Rice University, will provide the opening keynote presentation. Registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for students, including five hours of professional development and two meals.
For more information, contact Diana Davison, 409-747-2739 or dldaviso@utmb.edu.
FIVE NEW MEMBERS OF MASTER TEACHERS GROUP
UTMB’s Academy of Master Teachers, an organization that recognizes outstanding educators and provides development opportunities to faculty, has inducted its newest members.
• Dennis Bente, associate professor, microbiology and immunology;
• Marci Contreras, assistant professor, physician assistant studies;
• Dr. Aakash Gajjar, assistant professor, surgery;
• Dr. Derek Neal, assistant professor, psychiatry and behavioral Sciences; and
• Clifford Snyder, clinical specialist, surgery.
The academy, established in 2007, provides career development, mentoring and consultations. Members serve five-year terms.
