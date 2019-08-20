The debate rages on: cat or dogs? We both have cats, but I also have had dogs that were a close part of the family. Dogs are not only loving companion animals, but they can be trained to help people in a variety of ways.
There have been a number of studies comparing the microbiome of dogs’ mouths with humans’ mouths. Now a study has been done to compare the bacterial load of dog fur to men’s beards. Guess what? Dogs are much cleaner.
The population of dogs in U.S. households has risen dramatically. The American Kennel Club estimates that among food, treats, veterinarian visits, grooming, boarding and other costs, the lifetime cost of a medium-sized dog is nearly $16,000.
Just like us, dogs now enjoy longer lives, which means they’re afflicted with age-related diseases. If veterinarians had access to sophisticated imaging that’s routinely used for humans, they could treat these illnesses better.
Veterinarians’ offices have X-ray machines, but they rarely have MRI machines, which cost millions of dollars. Because most of the cost of imaging for animals is paid by pet owners, it’s difficult to finance such expensive equipment. Some have proposed using underutilized MRIs meant for human imaging as a resource for veterinarians also.
There are many reasons to be skeptical about allowing an MRI scanner used for human imaging to be used for imaging dogs, perhaps the most important one being hygiene. After all, there are diseases that are carried by animals that can be transmitted to people, called zoonoses.
However, it has been shown pets and their human families share bacterial populations without consequences. A new study tried to determine if it would be hygienic to have humans and dogs share an MRI by comparing the bacteria they each carry.
Scientists took samples from the beards of 18 men and the fur of 30 dogs. The number of bacteria in men’s beards, regardless of beard length, was significantly higher than in the fur of the dogs.
All the samples from men had high numbers of bacteria, whereas two thirds of the dogs did. Bacteria that could make humans sick were present more often in the beard samples.
The scientists also tested the MRI machines for bacterial contamination, comparing an MRI used by dogs and humans with two others used exclusively by humans. The MRI scanners used for dog imaging were disinfected afterward and contained far fewer bacteria than the MRI scanners used for humans exclusively, which may not be routinely disinfected despite cleanliness protocols.
Hospital-acquired infections in U.S. hospitals affect 1.7 million patients per year, leading to around 100,000 deaths. These infections increasingly involve bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics.
Before using MRIs to image dogs, it was important to show that such use is not likely to make the situation of hospital-acquired infections worse. What is perhaps more important than the question of using MRIs on dogs is the disinfection of the equipment between human patients.
