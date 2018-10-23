The American Academy of Pediatrics’ newsletter gives recent updates on unsafe infant sleep products. Sleep-deprived parents might be tempted to try gadgets sold for use in the nursery or crib to help newborns sleep. Beware because most baby products aren’t tested for safety and some could put newborns at risk.
About 3,500 U.S. infants die from sleep-related deaths yearly including sudden infant death, accidental suffocation and strangulation. Just because a baby product is on a store shelf doesn’t make it safe. Crib bumpers are sold in baby stores — but they can put infants in danger of suffocation.
Babies shouldn’t sleep in cribs with bumpers, infant positioners, loose blankets and pillows, stuffed animals and other soft materials because they can put infants at risk of sudden death syndrome (SIDS).
Parents shouldn’t buy products that claim to reduce SIDS; they will not, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Wedges, positioners, special mattresses and specialized sleep surfaces have not been shown to reduce the risk of SIDS. Some infants have suffocated when using these products according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Home cardiorespiratory monitors also do not help reduce the risk of SIDS.
To help reduce SIDS and suffocation risks, follow these AAP recommendations:
1. Place your baby to sleep on her back on a firm surface for every sleep.
2. Have the baby sleep in the same room, but not in the same bed as their parents, for the first 6 months to 1 year of life. Room-sharing reduces the risk of SIDS by 50 percent.
3. Don’t share a bed with an infant. Bed-sharing puts infants at risks of SIDS, suffocation and strangulation.
4. Breastfeed exclusively for at least six months. When you add solid food, continue to breastfeed until at least 12 months.
5. Offer a pacifier at nap time and bedtime.
6. Stay up-to-date on well-child visits and immunizations. Immunizations may protect against SIDS.
For more information on safe sleeping tips go to http//bit.ly/2ghXrHg.
