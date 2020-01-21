While this column may not seem like an integrative medicine column, I hope you see how important this topic is to your health by the end. This weekend, I have the opportunity to attend the Texas Medical Association’s Winter Conference. I’m very fortunate that my boss allows me to attend. During these meetings, physicians from all over the state of Texas meet to discuss health care policy and issues that affect our patients.
Started in 1853 by 35 physicians, the primary focus of the association is to improve the health of all Texans. Today, the association is the largest state medical organization with over 53,000 members. I became a member while in medical school and have continued my membership throughout my residency, fellowship, and even now as a faculty physician at the University of Texas Medical Branch. The members of the association work to improve their patients’ health through advocacy, community programs, and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.