One of the challenges of writing about health, including encouraging wise choices in nutrition, is getting branded as overly judgmental. My shopping cart gets inspected regularly by well-intentioned neighbors and patients at the Kroger or Randalls for any “forbidden foods.” I readily confess that I’ve been known to slip a package of bacon under a pile of brightly shining green, red and yellow vegetables and luscious blue or red berries to avoid surveillance and any negative commentary.
About five years ago however, I wrote a column about bacon and have been told by many readers that it was their favorite article by far. So, I’m inspired to repeat part of it here.
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches do call to me on occasion, especially when my garden is yielding its summer tomato harvest. You have to eat all those tomatoes somehow, right? I had a BLT for breakfast recently, on whole grain bread with arugula, lemon infused olive oil, and sliced avocado. A true culinary delight.
Let’s face it: bacon is attractive as a food, unless you’re a vegetarian or of certain religious beliefs. It smells and tastes good, due to lots of saturated fat calories and sodium, which add flavor to anything it comes into contact with.
Though health research on the consumption of bacon is gloomy, let me present some sunshine for you bacon lovers.
Bacon may not be good “for” you — but it’s good “to” you. Think of the sizzle and scent over an open fire that pulls you out of the sleeping bag faster than a visiting bear. Children will flock downstairs at the smell of bacon to make sure they don’t get left out. Consider the flavor as a seasoning or wrapped around a healthy, lean steak. How about a crumble of it on greens or salad, on your spinach, or sweet potato? Microwaving bacon until crisp removes much of the fat while retaining the flavor.
Bacon is best for those who work and play hard, not for the inactive. Any cowboy knows that coffee and bacon are essential to life. However, cowboys may often die young from being gored, trampled or other occupational hazards rather than the risks of bacon overdose. The same for construction workers and others engaged in heavy manual labor.
It does come with health hazards for those with heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity, and can increase risks of pancreatic and colon cancer. Limit or avoid frequent bacon consumption in these conditions.
Mostly, we’ll be fine if we eat superfoods 80 percent of the time and a little bacon once in awhile just for the joy of it. This will nurture your mind, body and spirit. Reduce the guilt, enjoy the moment with bacon. Then get back to work on your exercise program and the tasty benefits of a Mediterranean-type diet.
