June 1 was the start of hurricane season, and employees at The University of Texas Medical Branch are preparing for any possible storm. In an emergency, the medical branch activates its incident command structure to make decisions based on the specifics of the emergency as it develops.
Incident command includes leaders from a broad range of departments led by an appointed incident commander and in coordination with other agencies when appropriate.
The group determines the medical branch’s response to the incident, including if and when to dismiss students and employees. So that employees and the community are informed, the group’s decisions are communicated in a variety of ways depending on the severity of the emergency.
That could include email to academic program leaders, managers or all employees, social media posts — including I Am UTMB and UTMB Health pages on Facebook and @UTMBHealth on Twitter — the medical branch’s website, the alerts website and our UTMB Alerts emergency notification service, as appropriate.
We will also update information for patients on utmbhealth.com as needed, as well as reach out to area media outlets via email and on @UTMBNews on Twitter, as appropriate.
NEW URGENT CARE HOURS IN LEAGUE CITY
The urgent care clinic at 2240 Interstate 45 S. in League City has new clinic hours. The clinic has expanded hours and is now open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Walk-in patients are welcome and appointments are not necessary. For more information, visit utmbhealth.com/urgentcare or call 832-505-1234.
SCI CAFE ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
A panel of Alzheimer’s experts will participate in the upcoming SCI Café to answer questions and discuss the disease. The panelists include Dr. Rafael Samper-Ternent, assistant professor in Internal Medicine/Geriatrics-Sealy Center on Aging, Dr. Elena Volpi, director of the Sealy Center on Aging and associate director for the Institute for Translational Science, Alice Williams, executive director of Libbie’s Place Senior Day Program, and Sally Byrom, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer.
The discussion will center on the current knowledge and research of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and caregiving.
The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 13 at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
NEW PROGRAM ON MEDICAL HUMANITIES
A new Medical Humanities Certificate Program will be offered beginning this fall at the medical branch and it’s open to all members of the community. The 11-semester credit hour certificate program will include five hours of required courses and six hours of electives.
The certificate program will provide students with a deeper understanding of interdisciplinary medical humanities and will broaden students’ intellectual vision, increase their depth of understanding, and give them a framework for thinking that will enrich their professional education.
The deadline to apply is June 30. For more information, contact Christi Retzer at ceretzer@utmb.edu, go to www.utmb.edu/enrollmentservices/, call 409-772-1215, or email enrollment.services@utmb.edu.
