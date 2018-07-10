Have you ever experienced pain somewhere far from where an injury occurred on your body? I know I, and many others I know, have commented on this phenomenon. The transfer of this pain sensation to another location in the body is called referred pain. We experience this a lot, and some people live with some unusual features of this condition. This sharing of sensory perceptions is called synthesia. Synthesia occurs when a stimulus triggers more than one of our senses at the same time.
Scientists have recently reported on a type of synthesia where a sound provokes seeing a certain color. In other words, it is almost as if a person can “hear a color” in response to a sound! Have you ever experienced that? Some musicians report experiencing this phenomenon. For example, Billy Joel says he sees blue-green colors when he hears soft and slow music. Other performers see a completely different color set. Different people may see different colors when they hear the same sound. If you are thinking that this is a brain phenomenon, you are right.
A medical procedure called functional magnetic resonance imaging is used to study brain functioning, and it makes colored images that show how the brain responds to different stimuli. These studies of people with synthesia show that when the person hears specific sounds, regions of the brain linked to both sight and sound light up in response. We do not yet know how the brain creates synthesia, but it likely involves cross-wiring. Regions of the brains of those with synthesia are thought to be more connected or wired than others.
There also appears to be a genetic link. Multiple members of some families experience sound-color synthesia. In a recent study, scientists studied the genomes of family members from three families across three generations. To identify the genes that were responsible for synthesia, researchers sequenced the complete genomes of these family members, and compared the genomes of those that had the condition with those that did not. Results from the genome comparisons showed that any of 37 genes could explain this condition. Because the study involved so few people, it wasn’t possible to identify the precise gene involved in synthesia. Alternatively, there may be more than one gene involved. As scientists get more data from other genomes, it will become easier to find the precise genetic changes that define this condition.
Even in the current study that identified 37 gene variants possibly associated with synthesia, there were some tantalizing possibilities. One of the 37 genes is one that plays a role in axonogenesis. Axonogenesis is a process in specific brain cells that establishes connections during embryo development, setting up the wiring circuits in the brain. That could explain the altered or enhanced connectivity in the brains of people with synthesia.
While understanding the biological cause of synthesia will be interesting to biologists, there are other benefits, too. Insights into this phenomenon will provide important information into the wiring of the brain, which can provide new information about both normal brain function and neurological diseases.
