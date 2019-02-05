The University of Texas Medical Branch has earned a spot on the Centers for Disease Control’s national registry of recognized diabetes prevention programs, making it the only institution in the Greater Houston area to be listed. The CDC recognizes organizations that have demonstrated its ability to effectively deliver a proven type 2 diabetes prevention lifestyle change program. The recognition program helps to assure that decisions about individual participation, patient referral, and health insurance benefits are based on accurate, reliable, and trustworthy information. To view the full list, visit https://nccd.cdc.gov/DDT_DPRP/Registry.aspx.
AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER RESEARCH
Researchers at the medical branch are seeking videos of infants at play when they were between 5 and a half and 10 months of age who are currently 2 years old or older, and either typically developing or have a formal diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. This research study is being conducted to determine if there are behaviors that may be early red flags of autism spectrum disorder.
For more information, and to participate, contact Dr. Joanne Flanagan at 409-772-3040 or joflanag@utmb.edu.
DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR EARLY REGISTRATION TO RUN/WALK
Early registration and entry fees need to be sent in by midnight Saturday for those interested in participating in the School of Health Professions Causeway FunD Run/Walk. The event is the school’s primary fundraiser, which benefits SHP student scholarships and represents a powerful investment in the future of health care. Early registration fees are $10 for the kids 1K, $35 for the 5K run/walk, and $20 for medical branch students. The registration price will increase after Saturday.
The event takes place March 9, and will begin in the parking lot of The Daily News and proceed to the top of the causeway and back. For more information, and to register, visit www.causewayrun.com or call 409-772-3006 or email shpevents@utmb.edu.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR URINARY INCONTINENCE STUDY
Medical branch researchers are currently seeking healthy female volunteers between the ages of 50 and 80 to take part in an eight-week investigational research study examining the effects of sildenafil on urinary incontinence. Volunteers will be reimbursed for time and travel.
For more information, contact Lauren Dawson at 409-354-9792 or lndawson@utmb.edu.
NORMAN DOIDGE TO SPEAK AT LECTURE
Dr. Norman Doidge, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Department of Psychiatry, and Research Faculty at Columbia University’s Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research in New York, will be the next lecturer in the Robert and Russell Moody Lecture Series. The lecture is free and open to the public and will take place at 6 p.m. March 6 at the Moody Gardens IMAX Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
A psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, researcher, author, essayist and poet, Dr. Doidge’s lecture is entitled “The Brain That Changes Itself.”
The lecture series began in 2016 with the goal of recruiting speakers who are experts in their respective fields to give presentations on the lifespan of the brain. For more information, contact Christi Retzer at 409-772-9396 or ceretzer@utmb.edu.
