Recently, Drs. Erika R. Change, Lauren G. Flechtner and Aaron E. Carroll had an article first appearing in the New York Times and then the Houston Chronicle about the lack of evidence of the benefits of drinking juice and the harmful side effects. A summary of their findings are discussed below:
Obesity affects 40 percent of adults and 10 percent of children in the United States. Sugary drinks are felt to be one of the main causes of this epidemic. Most people, when they think of sugary drinks, think of soda — but not juice. Americans drink a lot of juice. The average adult drinks 6.6 gallons per year and 50 percent of children ages 2 to 5 drink juice regularly averaging 10 ounces per day. Parents tend to associate juice with health and are unaware of its relationship to weight gain.
Despite all the marketing suggesting that fruit juice is healthy, fruit juice contain limited nutrients and tons of sugar. Twelve ounces of orange juice contains 10 teaspoons of sugar, which is about the same as a can of Coke.
Juices contain more concentrated sugar and calories, and less fiber. It has been found that adults who drank apple juice before a meal felt hungrier and ate more calories than adults who started with an apple as they felt less full.
While juice does contain some nutrients and vitamins, drinking fruit juice is about the same as taking a multi-vitamin with 10 teaspoons of sugar.
There is no evidence that juice improves health. Juice should be treated like other sugary beverages, which are fine to have periodically, but not because you need them. Parents should instead serve water and focus on trying to increase children’s intake of whole fruit.
It is easier to prevent obesity than it is to reverse it. We need to teach children how to eat healthier when they are young so that they develop good habits to carry on for the rest of their lives. We have recognized that sugary beverages like sodas are harmful. We cannot pretend that juice is any different.
