Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.