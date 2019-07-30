The online master’s in nursing program at the University of Texas Medical Branch was rated No. 1 in the country by Best Master’s Program, an online guide to the best master’s degrees and careers. Ratings were determined by average alumni salary, niche student reviews, tuition rate and U.S. News & World Report rankings.
The School of Nursing at the medical branch was the first in Texas to offer online graduate education, and since its inception in 1998 has graduated more than 1,700 students from the online master’s program.
The online Master of Science in Nursing program includes seven tracks to meet the unique needs of nursing professionals. These include specialized tracks for nurse practitioners, nursing educators and leaders to help them develop in their fields.
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT PROGRAM RECEIVES ACCREDITATION-CONTINUED STATUS
The Physician Assistant Studies program received Accreditation-Continued status by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant Inc. This status is granted when an accredited program complies with the commission’s standards.
Accreditation remains in effect until the program closes or withdraws from the accreditation process, or until accreditation is withdrawn for failure to comply with the standards. The approximate date for the next validation review of the program by the commission will be June 2027, contingent upon continued compliance with accreditation standards and policy.
The physician assistant studies program, which graduates about 90 students a year, trains new health care professionals to be a critical part of the care team.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HPV VACCINE STUDY
Researchers at the medical branch are recruiting male and female volunteers between the ages of 15 and 26 years old who have never received the Human papillomavirus vaccine to participate in a clinical research trial.
Reimbursement for time and travel is provided. For information or to enroll, contact Christie Shumate, 409-747-5594 or ckshumat@utmb.edu.
UT SYSTEM REGENTS TO NAME INTERIM UTMB PRESIDENT
The UT System Board of Regents will meet Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at which time they’re expected to name an interim president to lead the medical branch while a national search for a president progresses.
Dr. David L. Callender, president of the medical branch since 2007, announced July 18 that his last day as the organization’s leader will be Aug. 31.
Effective Sept. 1, Callender will join the Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston as its president and CEO. To read more about this development, visit www.utmb.edu/president/communications.
