Two professors at the University of Texas Medical Branch are among the 27 recipients of The University of Texas System Board of Regents’ 2019 Outstanding Teaching Award.
Professors M. Kristen Peek and Dawnelle Schatte are the two medical branch professors recognized as exceptional educators who best exemplify excellence, innovation and commitment to student success. Nominees undergo a series of rigorous evaluations by students, peer faculty and external reviewers. The review panels consider a range of activities and criteria in their evaluations of a candidate’s teaching performance, including classroom expertise, curricula quality, innovative course development and student learning outcomes. The awards will be presented to the 27 faculty members from all 14 UT academic and health institutions during the Board of Regents meeting Aug. 14 in Austin. Each recipient will receive a certificate, a medallion and $25,000 in appreciation of their impact on students and their institutions.
Pediatrics annual school supplies drive
The Department of Pediatrics at the medical branch is kicking off its annual school supplies drive to help make sure students have the supplies they need before the school year begins. The department will be collecting school supplies until Aug. 14. Donations will be accepted on the Galveston Campus at the Pediatric Administration Office in Research Building No. 6, Room 3.300, 301 University Blvd., and at the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive, Suite 103 in Galveston. In League City, donations can be taken to the pediatric clinic at Bay Colony, 2785 Gulf Freeway South, Suite 2.200. Donations will benefit Galveston Independent School District students and families identified by medical branch social workers. For a full list of suggested school supplies, please visit us on www.facebook.com/utmbpediatrics and click on the Donations tab. For additional information or to make drop off arrangements, please feel free to contact Tayna Vazquez at tavazque@utmb.edu or 409-772-5270.
Inaugural Violence Prevention Forum
The Departments of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Behavioral Health and Research is hosting The Inaugural Violence Prevention Forum: The Trauma of Racism and Discrimination on Children and Youth of Color on July 23 at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway in Galveston. The forum is an opportunity for community members, researchers, professionals and youth to engage in dialogue around issues affecting children and youth of color. The forum will include a professional networking lunch, followed by panel discussion featuring leading experts in the field, Q & A youth session with local, and award winning artist and educator Roberto Rivera. Guest speakers include Dr. Shannon Guillot-Wright, a postdoctoral research scholar at the Pennsylvania State University, and Dr. Alfonso Mercado, an associate professor at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The event is free but registration is required. To register and for more information go to https://utmb.us/3ei.
Summer Blood Drive
School may be out for the summer but the need for blood never takes a vacation. Those looking to donate in Galveston can do so on July 12 on the Galveston Campus. The MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank will be at the Jennie Sealy Hospital conference room 2.506B from noon to 4 p.m. An appreciation gift and refreshments will be provided for donors. A picture ID is required to donate blood. To schedule an appointment, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/utmbjennie0719. For more information, contact Martha Mounts at 409-772-6553 or mamounts@utmb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.