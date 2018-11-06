Recent information released from the American Academy of Pediatrics will help your family have a safe winter season. It’s finally getting cooler and everyone will be starting their heaters. Leaky connections, and improper ventilation may cause carbon monoxide to be there.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can enter your home through leaky chimneys, furnaces, gas water heaters, wood stoves, gas stoves, fireplaces, ovens, clothes dryers, vehicles through the garage door and cigarette smoke (first or secondhand). This gas kills its victims stealthily by taking up the space in the hemoglobin in the blood that would normally be taken up by oxygen molecules. Carbon monoxide poisoning stops the body from transporting oxygen properly, resulting in headaches, nausea, personality changes, confusion, memory loss, fainting and even death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 393 individuals died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in 2015. Home heating systems are the most common route of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The follow tips can help keep your family safe:
• Install carbon monoxide detectors, particularly near bedrooms. Check batteries and test all alarms regularly. Should be done with each time change.
• Respond promptly when the alarm sounds. Children may already be showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning by the time the alarm goes off.
• Leave your home immediately if you suspect high levels of carbon monoxide.
• Have your furnace, fireplace, chimney and heaters inspected each year to make sure they’re safe.
• Never leave your car on idle in the garage even if the garage door is open.
• Use an exhaust fan vented outside over gas stoves.
• Always follow the manufacturer’s instruction for installation and use of heating devices.
• If possible, keep a window cracked while burning a fire in the fireplace.
• Use dry and well-aged wood in fireplaces. Wet or green wood causes more smoke and contributes to smoke buildup in the chimney.
Treatment is moving the child or individual as quickly as possible to fresh air, and then as quickly as possible begin breathing pure oxygen with a mask fitting over the face. If the individual is conscious tell them to breathe deeply to force the carbon monoxide from their blood.
