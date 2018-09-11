Bacliff
Domino’s Pizza, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dickinson
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Hughes Road Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Friendswood
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Link — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston
Gulf Health Care Center, kitchen, 3702 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Float Bar & Patio, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, kitchen, 2717 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Comfort Suites, 3606 89th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mr. C’s Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chartwells, Chick ‘N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Heard’s Lane Food Store, 7201 Heards Lane — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tacos Gabriel, mobile unit, 3020 Ave. Q, rear — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hitchcock
Strong Tower Ministries, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
V 4 U No. 3, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Kemah
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
La Marque
Kid’s Life Daycare Center No. 3, 821 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
League City
Art & Pat Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City Intermediate, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Domino’s Pizza, 1101 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
I. W. Hyde Elementary School, 3700 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Orchard Park at Victory Lakes, 2760 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt, 2456 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas City
Dollar Tree, 3442-B Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesar’s, 917 20th St. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
