More than just a chance to have fun, play is serious business when it comes to a child’s health and development. From peek-a-boo to pat-a-cake, and hide-and-seek to hopscotch, the many forms of play enrich a child’s brain, body, and life in important ways.
The next two columns will share the recent clinical report from The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “The Power of Play: A Pediatric Role in Enhancing Development in Young Children,” explains how and why playing with both parents and peers is key to building thriving brains, bodies, and social bonds ― all important in today’s world. Research shows play can improve children’s abilities to plan, organize, get along with others and regulate emotions. In addition, play helps with language, math and social skills, and even helps children cope with stress.
Despite its many benefits, statistics show that the amount of time children get to play has been declining for decades. Tightly structured family and school schedules, more parents working outside the home, fewer safe places to play, and rising media use and screen time are among the reasons. For example, research shows the average preschooler watches 4.5 hours of TV each day.
To help keep playing a key part of childhood, pediatricians may begin writing a “prescription for play” at every well-child visit through age 2. Pediatricians also advise parents to look for quality child care or preschool programs that include playful approaches to learning.
Learning is best fueled by tapping into a child’s natural urge to play, rather than just outside factors like test scores. As they actively engage with and joyfully discover their world, children gain 21st century skills that increasingly call for teamwork and innovation. Below are some age related suggestions for play.
Birth to 6 months
• Playful learning can start with a baby’s first smile. Responding with a smile of your own is a form of play that also teaches a baby a critical social-emotional skill: “You can get my attention and a smile from me anytime you want ― just by smiling yourself.”
• Imitate your baby’s coos and babbles and have back-and-forth “conversation” using your baby’s sounds as a prompt.
• Show your baby interesting objects such as a brightly colored toy. Let her bring safe objects to her mouth to explore and experience new textures.
• Place your baby in different positions, so he can see the world from different angles.
7 to 12 months
• Make sure your baby has a safe environment to crawl and explore.
• Give your baby opportunities to learn that her actions have effects — for example, when she drops a toy and it falls to the ground. Put a few toys within reach of your baby so he can take toys out and play with them.
• Use a mirror to show your baby her different facial expressions.
• Play peek-a-boo.
Next week will include some more ideas for play with older children to help build executive functioning and optimize their development.
