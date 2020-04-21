We’re in a coronavirus pandemic. This virus arose in Wuhan, China, and has ravaged populations around the world.
Many thousands of people have died, including the young, middle-aged and elderly. Some models suggest the epidemic may subside in summer months and might return in the fall and stay in the population. Our lives will have to adjust to a new normal.
Pandemics aren’t new. The first known pandemic of Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for plague, started in the sixth century. A second major plague pandemic, the Black Death, killed up to one-third of the population of Europe in the Middle Ages.
Seven different pandemics spread cholera across the world between 1817 and 1975. Improvements in sanitation and public health practices can control this deadly disease, but it’s still a problem in parts of the world. Between 1918 and 1920, the Spanish flu circulated the globe and killed at least 50 million people. Almost 700,000 people died of influenza in the United States during this time.
There were three other major flu pandemics this past century. One was the Asian flu outbreak in the late 1950s. The virus first spread in Singapore, then to China, Hong Kong, Europe and the United States, killing more than a million people. Another flu pandemic, the Hong Kong flu, spread in 1968 and 1969. A million people died from the outbreak, most of them older people. In 2009 and 2010, the swine flu pandemic began in Mexico and claimed more than 12,000 lives in the United States. It was the first global flu pandemic in 40 years, and it largely targeted those younger than 65.
The HIV pandemic began in 1981. While HIV-induced AIDS was a death sentence early on, drugs can now allow patients to live out a normal lifespan. Today, more than 40 million live infected with HIV, most in sub-Saharan Africa. This virus is still a major public health concern and the subject of intense research.
The 2000s saw the rise of SARS and MERS, two viruses related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19. SARS emerged in 2002 and spread to more than 20 countries on four continents. MERS arose in the Middle East when humans got the virus from camels. While more limited in its scope, almost one-third of those infected died.
We also remember the Ebola outbreak in 2014. We saw Ebola in the United States for the first time with a death in Dallas and the infection of health care personnel in different U.S. cities. In 2015 and 2016, we experienced the Zika outbreak, which spread from Central and South America to the United States.
Now COVID-19 impacts us and people around the world, a reminder that we’re under constant assault by infectious diseases. Viruses, bacteria and parasites are waiting in the environment to jump from animals to humans, a process called zoonosis. Estimates are there more than 100,000 viruses that someday could make the zoonotic jump to humans.
We have our work cut out for us — research is our best hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.