Like adults, children can benefit from having fish in their diet. Most seafood (fish and shellfish like crab, scallops, oysters and mussels) eaten in the United States provide a tasty, safe and healthy mealtime choice.
However, children should avoid a few types of fish that have high levels of mercury.
In addition to high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals, fish are a great source of healthy fats such as docosahexaenoic acid that are essential for a child’s developing brain, nervous system and vision.
There’s some research that suggest eating fish early in life may help prevent allergic diseases such as asthma and eczema. Because of these benefits, it’s recommended that children should eat small servings of a variety of fish and shellfish one to two times per week.
Serving size for children is based on their age: children 2-3 one ounce, children 4-7 two ounces, children 8-10 three ounces and children 11 and older, four ounces.
Some bodies of water are contaminated with mercury. When mercury settles into water, bacteria changes it into a more dangerous form called methylmercury, which can build up in fish, particularly fish that eat other fish such as shark and swordfish. Eating too much of these contaminated fish can have harmful effects on a child’s developing nervous system.
Other water pollutants can be found in water and may vary by location and type of fish. It’s best to contact your state and local health departments about the safety of fish and shellfish in your area. The site for Texas is found at tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual (go to Fishing and then find Fish Consumption Bans and Advisories).
The Environmental Protection Agency with the Food and Drug Administration recently issued advice on the healthiest fish to eat. “Light” tuna was among the best choices. It has a pinkish color and includes such species as skipjack, which is a better choice than white or yellow tuna.
More good choices are salmon, trout and herring, which are low in mercury and high in brain-boosting DHA. Other “best choices” include shrimp, catfish, crab, scallops, pollock, tilapia, whitefish, perch, flounder, sole, sardine, anchovy, crawfish, clams, oysters and lobster.
Choices to avoid include the following: tilefish, shark, swordfish, king mackerel, orange roughy, marlin, and bigeye or bluefin tuna.
Many of the world’s fishing grounds are being over-harvested. The best choices for sustainably caught or raised fish and shellfish most often come from U.S. fisheries.
