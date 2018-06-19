The scientific community is growing more concerned with the resistance of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and fungi to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals or antifungals. Can existing drugs be used in the war against drug-resistant microorganisms?
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Ashok Chopra has been awarded $3.3 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to study if commercially available, government-approved non-antibiotic drugs can be used to combat several drug resistant microbes.
SOLLENBERGER PASSES
BATON OF NATIONAL GROUP
Donna Sollenberger, who is chair of the national organization, America’s Essential Hospitals, will be one of the featured speakers this week at the group’s annual conference. She will step down Thursday after serving her one-year term as chair. Sollenberger is executive vice president and CEO of UTMB’s Health System.
AEH states on its website that it is “the leading association and champion for hospitals and health systems dedicated to high-quality care for all, including the vulnerable.”
ANGLETON DANBURY
GAINS NEW PHYSICIANS
The Angleton Danbury campus recently welcomed three new physicians to the Brazoria County area.
Dr. Howard LaRoche, general neurology, joined the UTMB family after more than 25 years in his Lake Jackson private practice. He will practice at ADC’s new neurology clinic located at 146 E. Hospital Drive, POB II, Suite 103.
Plastics and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Trung Ho, who has expertise in soft tissue, micro and hand surgery for both adults and children, will be in Suite 102.
And Dr. John J. Faillace, board-certified in orthopedic surgery and specializing in orthopedic hand surgeries including traumatic injuries, abnormalities, carpal tunnel, and rheumatoid arthritis, also will be in Suite 102.
