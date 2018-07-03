Most states do not have laws to guide families on when their child is old enough to be left alone at home for any amount of time. Instead, the decision is left to the family. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP’s) parenting book, “Caring for Your School Age Child,” parents should consider their child’s feelings and decision making capabilities and have a plan in place.
Until about age 11 or 12, most children are not ready to handle emergencies. The AAP advises parents to find structured supervision for most children until this point. Some children may be mature enough before this age.
Parents can consider the following to determine readiness to stay home alone:
1. Does your child obey rules and make good decisions, even in emergencies?
2. Is your child too impulsive or emotional?
3. Does your child know when to call 911?
4. Does your child know your full name, their address, the parents’ cellphone number?
5. Is your child physically and mentally ready?
6. Does your child have regular chores that are done without supervision and nagging?
7. How long will the child be alone? If it is during a mealtime, can you child fix a meal?
8. How often will your child be left alone?
Parents should set rules and practice before leaving the child alone. Parents are advised to decide if guests are allowed, what to do if someone knocks on the door, who they should call for help, when they should call 911, and what to do if something is broken. Parents should decide on the amount and the kind of media that is allowed. Parental restrictions should be placed to prevent inappropriate viewing. Parents should decide what kinds of utensils and appliances can be safely used in fixing a meal or doing chores.
School work and the completion of homework should be established jointly with the child and the parent. Is there communication with the school, parent and child about assignments? The parent should decide when their child should call them and expect that if there is an established time that the call will be made.
The home should be carefully looked at to make sure that all medications, all alcohol and all guns are locked up and not accessible. The parent and child should decide if they can play outside of the house, and if play outside is allowed, where is it allowed and with whom. Some neighborhoods are too dangerous for a child to play without supervision.
When preparing for your child to stay at home alone start with short times alone and discuss these times before and after the time alone to help problem solve and prepare for the next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.