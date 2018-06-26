A foundational way to best manage cancer or other chronic disease is to secure and strengthen your social support. This can be a strong family, faith-based or other community support, as well as close friends, neighbors and work colleagues.
One study showed two pictures of the same person in a hospital, one with cards, flowers, and photos at the bedside and another of him without such personal touches. Observers rated the person in the second picture as less healthy than in the first picture.
Why might this be? For one thing is that social support helps us deal with stress and improved our resilience. We walk the path of life in a stronger position with friends, family and others holding our hand. This is not purely a social phenomenon, but is rooted in our physiology and the way our bodies manage stress.
High stress levels cause release of norepinephrine and other chemicals that increase risk of metastatic cancer, heart disease and more. Being diagnosed with a serious illness is clearly a stressor in and of itself. How we manage this stress may be the fork in the road between life and death.
Even if we have used prayer, mindfulness, breathing, imagery, meditation and other relaxation methods in the past, being faced with a serious health diagnosis and even death can encourage us to learn and adopt new and expanded methods. One resource I regularly recommend is “The Relaxation and Stress Reduction Workbook,” by Martha Davis, now in its seventh edition. Online videos, apps and other instructional tools are available for free.
While we all face the inevitability of death, managing our stress effectively in the face of daily challenges brings us resilience, inspiring and supporting those around us. The wisdom of sages, prophets, holy men and poets is critical to the way we manage the realities of life and our mortality. John Donne (1572-1631), metaphysician and poet had this to say on the topic:
Death, be not proud, though some have called thee
Mighty and dreadful, for thou are not so;
For those whom thou think’st thou dost overthrow
Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.
From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,
Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,
And soonest our best men with thee do go,
Rest of their bones, and soul’s delivery.
Thou’art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,
And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell,
And poppy’or charms can make us sleep as well
And better than thy stroke; why swell’st thou then?
One short sleep past, we wake eternally,
And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.
