The University of Texas Medical Branch’s School of Health Professions celebrated commencement Aug. 10 at Moody Gardens in Galveston with 350 graduates receiving degrees.
The keynote speaker was Marco Rodriguez, who received his degree in occupational therapy as a member of the class of 1992, and is chief executive officer for El Paso’s Transformations Rehabilitation Services.
The school’s graduates will be entering fields such as occupational therapy, clinical laboratory sciences, respiratory care, health professions, physical therapy, rehabilitation sciences, and nutrition and metabolism. Since opening its doors in 1968, the SHP has granted degrees and certificates to more than 11,500 health professionals.
BACKPACKS COLLECTED FOR MILITARY CHILDREN
UTMB’s MedSurg Shared Leadership Council recently collected backpacks for children of military families. Medical-surgical nurses from multiple departments collected and delivered 83 backpacks to soldiers in the 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion at Ellington Field. Family Medicine nurses received the Kick It trophy for collecting the most backpacks.
SPORTS INJURY CLINIC OPENS SATURDAY
The University of Texas Medical Branch is offering a youth and school sports injury clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the League City campus at 2240 Interstate 45 S., Suite 1.211.
The medical branch’s sports medicine team is specially trained to treat a full range of sports injuries ranging from strained and pulled muscles, twisted ankles, to knee and shoulder pain.
The sports injury clinic will be open Saturdays through Nov. 10. For more information, call 832-505-1200 or visit utmbhealth.com/sports.
