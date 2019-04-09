Lice are tiny, wingless, parasitic insects that feed on human blood. They’re easily spread by schoolchildren through close personal contact and by sharing belongings. Good personal hygiene habits don’t prevent the spread of lice. Unless lice are treated properly, this condition can become a recurring problem. Most common is head lice, which develop on your scalp. They’re easiest to see at the back of your neck and over your ears. They can crawl, but don’t jump or fly. They have small white eggs (called nits), which are glued to the shaft of the hair.
Head lice can be resistant to the active ingredients in over-the-counter treatments. Information available in healthychildren.org states that parents may treat their children up to five times before seeking help from their pediatrician. It’s recommended that families with a problem with lice should talk to their health care providers. The over-the-counter treatment should be safe, free of toxic chemicals, easy to get, easy to use, effective and affordable. Over-the-counter medicines like permethrin 1 percent or pyrethrums often still can get rid of lice. However, if your health care provider believes that the common, safe and affordable medications won’t work in your community you may need a prescription for a newer medicine.
Parents should follow the directions on the medicine exactly as written. With some products, follow-up treatments are needed seven to 10 days after the first treatment. After the treatments, parents may remove nits with a fine-tooth comb on damp hair. Once again, carefully read the directions as some prescriptions products don’t call for nit combing. Several prescription treatments are safe to use on children as young as 6 months of age.
The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t believe children with head lice need to stay home from school. Removing the nits, even if the medicine has killed the eggs, makes the social comments less even if it may not be needed according to which medicine is used.
Be careful with home remedies such as mayonnaise, olive oil, margarine, butter and similar substances that have not proven to be effective treatments. Substances like gasoline or kerosene haven’t been clinically proven, and are flammable and carry substantial risk. Placing a plastic bag over a child’s scalp may prove to be dangerous as they could suffocate if unsupervised.
