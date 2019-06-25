“I wonder if gratefulness is the bridge from sorrow to joy, spanning the chasm of our anxious striving. Freed from the burden of unbridled desires, we can enjoy what we have, celebrate what we’ve attained, and appreciate the familiar. For if we can’t be happy now, we’ll likely not be happy when.”
This quote, by inspirational author Philip Gulley, encouraged me to reflect how gratitude can be a powerful and transformative power in our lives.
I’ve seen many people as patients over the years, who despite enormous suffering, setbacks, sorrow and disability see the world through a lens of grateful acceptance and cheerful persistence. They seem to prosper and thrive in the midst of what on the outside appears nearly unendurable, the loss of a child, a spouse, a life-threatening diagnosis, an unspeakable grief.
This past couple of weeks, I was grateful to have had the opportunity to read reflective essays written by first-year medical students completing a two-month preceptorship in our Physician Healer Track. During this block of study, gifted and motivated faculty led the students through numerous experiences to enhance self-awareness and their ability to be true healers, and not just fact-filled robo-docs good at multiple choice tests.
It was impressive the degree to which these students expressed gratitude for the lessons they learned, even though these sometimes made them very uncomfortable. For example, imagine a few dozen students and some faculty sitting for 2 ½ days in a silent retreat. Most of us have trouble keeping our jabbering minds and mouths quiet for a few minutes, much less for hours on end. During that time, they meditated, did mindful eating, walking, yoga, body scans and other consciousness raising, centering activities. For these high achieving, energetic medical students to just let go and enter a totally quiet space for that long was difficult at best.
Other experiences were challenging in different ways: participating in a perinatal hospice scenario of breaking bad news to parents about a life-ending chromosomal defect in their child; being with suffering by sitting with a woman in a persistent vegetative state; and visiting a facility and residents with Alzheimer’s disease. Other experiences included daily journaling, reading from a list of thought-provoking books or viewing films related to the art of doctoring. Learning about shame resilience from author and teacher Brené Brown helped them realize how they related to themselves and others. They also enhanced their communication skills, immersed themselves in a course of Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, learned about wellness and nutrition, and spent valuable time in a variety of clinical settings.
After a couple months, they were ready for a well-deserved break to cap their first-year of med school. They left with a renewed sense of themselves and expressed gratitude how a new world had opened to them.
Each of us has the potential to access that healer within. Though we might take a different path, it always comes through gratitude.
As author G.K. Chesterson said, “Gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.”
