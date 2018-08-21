A collaboration of the Galveston Arts Center, local artists and faculty and residents from the University of Texas Medical Branch resulted in a new exhibit “Visual Pathology,” which will be featured beginning Saturday during ArtWalk at the center at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
The exhibition includes work by Steve Fisher, Mark Greenwalt, Colleen Maynard, Sarah Sudhoff and Kamilla Szczesna. Collaborating pathologists include Drs. Marjan Afrouzian, Brooke Blake, Hal K. Hawkins, Tais B. Saito, Vicki J. Schnadig and David H. Walker.
The exhibit will be on view through Oct. 7.
CARBAJAL VP FOR MANAGING
HEALTH CARE CONTRACTS
Monica Carbajal will become the vice president of managed care and clinical contracting strategies effective Sept. 1. She will oversee UTMB’s managed care contracts, including payment mixes.
Most recently, Carbajal was vice president of product development and network strategy for the Memorial Hermann Health System. During her tenure with the health plan at Memorial Hermann, she was instrumental in reducing the plan’s operating losses by renegotiating some hospital payment contracts.
DID YOU KNOW THIS?
The Texas Constitution of 1876 called for “a university of the first class” to be established in the Lone Star State. Five years later, in 1881, the state’s voters chose Galveston as the site of the University of Texas Medical Department, and Austin as the site of the university’s main campus.
Galveston garnered 68 percent of the vote, with 29,741 in favor of the island location (the runner-up, Houston, had 12,586 votes).
Ten years later, the medical school held its first session with 23 students and 13 faculty members in one building, the Ashbel Smith Building or “Old Red.” The John Sealy Training School for Nurses, which had opened in 1890, became part of the medical department in 1896. The university’s name, The University of Texas Medical Branch, name was adopted in 1919.
