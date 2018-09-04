The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released a clinical summary on the power of play in enhancing development and executive functioning. In addition to boosting a child’s health and development, play helps to build the safe, stable and nurturing relationships that buffer against toxic stress and build social-emotional resilience. The mutual joy and one-on-one interaction that happens during play can manage the body’s stress response, according to the AAP. In one study, 3- to 4-year-old children, anxious about entering preschool, were two times more likely to feel less stressed when allowed to play for 15 minutes, compared to classmates who listened to a story.
Below are more ways for older children to play.
1 to 3 years
• When choosing child care and preschools, look for those that include unstructured playtime. Playful learning, where children take the lead and follow their own curiosity, should be the main focus of high-quality early childhood education.
• Give your child blocks, empty containers, wooden spoons, and puzzles. Simple and inexpensive objects are some of the best ways to support a child’s creativity. Remember, it is parents and caregivers’ presence and attention that enriches children — not fancy electronic gadgets.
• Give your child opportunities to play with peers. This is a good age to try a parent-supervised playdate.
• Help your child explore her body through different movements — for example, walking, jumping and standing on one leg.
• Provide opportunities for make-believe play — for example, pretending to drink out of an empty cup or offering toys that enable pretend play.
• Read regularly to and with your child. Encourage pretend play based on these stories.
• Sing songs and play rhythms so that your child can learn and join in the fun. Begin to introduce some age-appropriate games like Simon Says.
4 to 6 years
• Provide opportunities for your child to sing and dance.
• Tell stories to your child and ask questions about what he or she remembers.
• Give your child time and space to act out imaginary scenes, roles and activities.
• Allow your child to move between make-believe games and reality — for example, playing house and helping you with chores.
• Schedule time for your child to interact with friends to practice socializing and building friendships.
• Encourage your child to try a variety of movements in a safe environment — for example, hopping, swinging, climbing and doing somersaults.
• Limit screen time to healthy levels. Age-appropriate media can have benefits for older children, especially if you watch and play with them. But real time social interactions and play are much better for children than digital media for learning.
• Encourage your child’s school to offer recess and playful learning approaches in addition to more structured learning approaches like reading, memorization and worksheets.
One of the many benefits discussed in this discussion of play is how good it makes the parent feel by playing and reading to their children. It reduces stress for all. Have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.