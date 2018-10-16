”Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” — Leon Buscaglia
Last Saturday, while volunteering at the Luke Society to give care to Galveston’s underserved and homeless, I saw a cluster of bright young students in black scrubs arriving. They were new physician assistant (PA) students at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s excellent physician assistant program coming to help out and get some practical patient experience. Landry and Stephanie eagerly lent me a helping hand doing exams, writing notes and prescriptions, and talking with our queue of needy street folks. We talked, learned together and had fun.
Last week was National Physician Week, so it’s opportune to give a brief overview of this increasingly important medical profession. The first educational program for physician assistants began in 1965. In the face of a shortage and maldistribution of physicians, many corpsmen returning from the Vietnam War were well trained to address trauma and surgical conditions. This was similar to a fast-track program developed to train physicians who had been corpsmen in World War II.
Physician assistants, or PA’s, practice under a supervising physician, but have their own licensure and certification. PA’s are trained in a broad range of patient care skills and autonomy. They’re able to manage many medical issues in both primary and specialty care areas. They’re particularly valuable in rural areas in which population density is low and has resulted in physician shortages. PA’s can write prescriptions, perform office procedures like laceration repair, biopsies, injections, casting, splinting, Pap smears and others. Their training prepares them for a full range of patient care, providing knowledge, communication skills, along with awareness of the ethics and legal dimensions of care.
To become a PA, an undergraduate degree is required as this is a master’s level program, though not a doctorate. It consists of 26 months of pre-clinical and clinical training resulting in its own nationally certification and state licensure. While many PA’s enter primary care, they also can work in specialty areas in surgery, pediatrics and internal medicine.
This is a growing profession and career opportunity with expected expansion in the next decade of over 30 percent. Salaries are substantial as PA’s will earn around $100,000 annually. Most PA’s like to be called by their first name or as Mr. or Ms., though patients often mistakenly refer to them as “Doctor.”
The PA that works with me is extremely sharp and well-liked by our patients. Dani graduated from UTMB’s program, went on to work in an emergency room for seven years, and has made a successful integrative medicine partner. PA’s need to keep up with continuing medical education, just like physicians. In fact, I’m often pleasantly surprised when I share some nugget from my reading or lecture that I have heard about a new development in medicine and discover that she already is aware of it.
If you or someone you know wants to care for others in a rewarding climate and career, have them consider becoming a physician assistant. It’s a robust and highly viable alternative to nursing or medical school. Professional opportunities abound, and they will be serving an important role in our health care system.
