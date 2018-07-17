The cartoon, Wizard of Id, once had the little king being asked, “What do you think about the obesity problem?” To which the king quickly responded, “I like it better than the famine problem!”
In our society with its abundant food resources and progressively inactive population, people often have a mixed relationship with food. Rather than seeing it as naturally nourishing, nurturing, and necessary for life, food choices become one more burden. Calories, sugar, fats, carbs all come up when confronting health issues. Not only that, the ever changing and often conflicting research and popular press news about different foods, their risks and benefits, befuddles even those with professional training in this area.
In Cohen and Jefferies’ Anticancer Living, the Food as Medicine chapter, shares vital information on how our daily dietary choices affect our cancer risk. One study explored the link between diet and colon cancer. African Americans as a race have the highest rate of colon cancer in our country. Researchers set out to study some rural South Africans who have a low risk of colon cancer. For two weeks, the South Africans ate a high-fat, low-fiber, high-animal protein diet including pancakes and sausage, burgers and fries, and meatloaf and rice. The African Americans in the study switched to the typical low-fat, high fiber diet of South Africans: hi-maize corn fritters and salmon croquettes, fish tacos, homemade Tater Tots, mango slices, okra, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, and pineapple. In just fourteen days, the African Americans showed rapid changes in intestinal biology and microbiome and inflammation which reduced their risk of colon cancer. The South Africans on the other hand developed biomarkers of intestinal changes that increased their previously low risk.
Many lines of evidence demonstrate how high intake of fruits and vegetables can reduce cancer risk, how obesity increases it, and how high sugar intake is a risk factor for multiple kinds of cancer. The biological explanations for how cancer risk increases in relation to obesity, for example, are chronic inflammation, excessive estrogen production, insulin resistance, hormone interference, interference with proliferating signaling and growth suppressors, depressed immune response, and increased oxidative stress.
It is estimated that a third of cancers could be prevented by if people ate a healthy diet and maintained an active lifestyle. What is a healthy diet? The authors of this book advocate a plant-based or plant-forward diet. One study cited a decrease in breast cancer recurrence with high cruciferous and overall vegetable intake. Low intake resulted in a 20% risk reduction, medium intake 34%, and high intake of cruciferous and overall vegetable was an amazing 52%. Overall a Mediterranean anti-inflammatory type diet had the best evidence for benefit.
However, it isn’t just one thing like diet that can help, it is a synergy of the other things we have discussed such as activity, stress resilience, proper sleep, social support. Still, weight and food choices play an important role in cancer prevention and in survivorship.
The Food as Medicine chapter closes with extensive hints and practical suggestions to making some of these healthy choices in your family’s eating behavior beyond what we have space for here. Pick up a copy of Anticancer Living if you are interested in reducing your cancer risk. In the meantime, VEG-Out!
