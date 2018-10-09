Are you a dessert lover? If you’re like me, you’re the type of person who could eat dessert first in a meal, and then fill in as needed with the main course and sides. I must admit that this also comes with the guilt that I’m not eating healthy, and the fear that I’m increasing my waistline and upping my chances for diabetes, heart disease and obesity. There is some hope though. A recent study in the United Kingdom refutes some of these worries for all of us with a sweet tooth.
The new study was a large population-based study in the UK based on a public database of citizen health information. Researchers sent food consumption surveys to 175,000 participants to find out what they ate, and monitored their health, including waist measurements and blood pressure readings. The new study expanded on an earlier study that discovered a gene variant of a hormone that leads to sugar cravings and higher sugar consumption. A variant of a gene is also called an allele.
The gene that is altered is called FGF21, short for fibroblast growth factor 21, which is the gene for a hormone. Specifically, the altered allele results from a single DNA base change and is called FGF21 rs838133. This hormone plays a role in insulin sensitization and the consumption of sugar and alcohol. It is secreted by the liver and it travels to the brain to activate receptors in a region called the hypothalamus. Its action in the brain produces intense cravings for sugar in laboratory mice and in humans. It is not your stomach getting you into trouble, it is your brain.
The recent study supports the previously described role of this hormone in increased sugar consumption, but also importantly dispels the avalanche of bad health effects normally associated with high sugar consumption. For example, people who have FGF21 rs838133 have overall lower body fat than those with the normal one. Individuals with this allele also don’t exhibit a higher incidence of Type 2 diabetes. The same allele may be responsible for lower fat and protein consumption, so while you are craving sugar, you are not as attracted to foods with high fat content. Because of its properties, this gene is the target for intense research activity aimed at the development of new therapeutics and manipulations for weight loss.
However, it is not all good news with the FGF21 rs838133 allele. Individuals with this allele show lower overall levels of body fat, but they also had more fat at their waistlines and a slightly higher average blood pressure. Despite this, they didn’t have a higher than average risk for heart disease. Approximately 20 percent of Europeans have two copies of this allele and show the full effects of this altered hormone.
Overall, the results of this study contradict the prevailing thought that additional sugar consumption is bad for your health. Our editor now feels less guilty about the birthday cake she has been eating lately. And maybe your mother was not completely right about sugar rotting your teeth and shortening your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.