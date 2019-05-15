ALGOA
Rozi’s Mini Mart, 17722 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Opus Ocean Grille, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 33.
DICKINSON
808 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dickinson Senior Citizen Center, 2714 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
First Step Daycare, 351 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Calvary Food Pantry, 17158 Blackhawk — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
EZ Food Mart, 4326 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Friendswood Corner, 2255 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Domino’s Pizza, 116 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Gypsy Joynt Jive, 2411 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Four Points by Sheraton, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dippin’ Dots, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Farley Girls, 801 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Doubletree by Hilton, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island Mart, 1341 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
HITCHCOCK
Fay’s Place B.B.Q., 6500 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Corner Store, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
KEMAH
Zone 504 Sports Bar & Grill, 504 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Grocery Services, 1100 Interstate 45 S., Suite 260 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2660 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Cat Corner, 101 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Double Dave’s Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500 Marina Bay Drive— Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 2451 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Slim Chickens, 2490 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Profile by Sanford, grocery store, 2875 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Fitness Center, 3000 Invincible Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
H-E-B, bakery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, deli dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kolache Headquarters, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SANTA FE
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
R.J. Wollam Elementary, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CVS Pharmacy, 13802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Red Dirt & Blue Jeans, 13021 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
O&D Fuel Store, 3605 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rooster’s Orange Bar, 6903 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Ninth Street Meat Market, 1031 Ninth St. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2000 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Candlewood Suites, 1700 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Galveston County Food Bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Starbucks Coffee, 3480 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
