The Galveston County Health District is encouraging men to take steps to improve their health as it celebrates National Men’s Health Week, Monday through June 17.
On average, men live about five years less than their female counterparts. Men have a higher death rate for most of the leading causes of death including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and suicide.
It’s time to change those statistics.
GET IT CHECKED
Worried about your prostate? If you don’t know what your prostate is, or what it does, you’re not alone. Most men don’t but really should. More than 30 million men suffer from prostate conditions that negatively affect their quality of life. Get it checked.
TAKE CARE OF YOUR HEART
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the U.S., accounting for about one in every four male deaths. Know your risks — high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.
Other medical conditions and lifestyle choices that put you at a higher risk include diabetes, being overweight or obese, poor diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.
“The goal of National Men’s Health Week is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems,” Galveston County Health District CEO Kathy Barroso said. “Early detection and treatment are key to prevention. But, on average, men make about half as many doctor visits for prevention as women.”
GET MOVING, EAT HEALTHY
Making a drastic lifestyle change can be scary and hard to maintain for some, but taking small steps to a healthier you is doable. Say no to super-size meals and yes to a healthy meal.
Focus on nutrients. Add at least one fruit and vegetable to every meal. They have many vitamins and minerals that help protect you from chronic diseases. Be sure to get enough water every day. Water helps keep your body temperature normal, cushions joints and helps get rid of waste.
Adults need at least two-and-a-half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week.
“Play with your children and grandchildren,” Barroso said. “If possible, take the stairs at work instead of the elevator. Keep comfortable walking shoes at work and in the car so that you can get in some cardio. Be sure to choose activities you enjoy so that you’ll stay motivated and continue being active.”
PREVENTION IS PRIORITY
Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms. Check-ups help identify issues early. Pay attention to signs and symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath, problems with urination and excessive thirst.
Regular checkups from a health care provider can help detect and prevent several health conditions. Regular screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, prostate health and more. Hypertension is one chronic condition, along with obesity and high cholesterol, which leads to heart disease, the No. 1 threat to men’s health.
Tame stress. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Stay connected with friends and family and ask for help if it’s needed.
“So much of how we feel mentally affects our physical health, and vice versa,” Barroso said. “Be sure that you’re taking care of yourself both mentally and physically.”
