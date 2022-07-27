Can you imagine a condition where even a short walk causes pain and skin blisters? A woman named Grace in New Zealand has a condition called epidermolytic hyperkeratosis (EH), which can make a walk to the mailbox excruciating.
The skin is made up of three layers. The outermost layer is the epidermis. Beneath that is the dermis, and the deepest layer is the hypodermis. Most of the cells in the epidermis are called keratinocytes. About 85 percent of the protein in keratinocyte cells is keratin, a protein that makes up filaments that provide support and a barrier of protection. New keratinocytes are formed in the deepest layer of the epidermis and over about four weeks, they move up to the surface. Along the way, they die, and the keratin inside them functions as a support structure and a barrier against microbes, heat, UV rays and water loss. We shed about 500 million dead keratinocytes per day.
