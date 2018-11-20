Living our lives with a continual attitude of gratitude is a choice. Such a bold decision is a spiritual and psychological one. It has the effect of radically changing our thoughts and consciousness to the positive. As we choose to declare and affirm all the things we’re grateful for, the complaints and worries that might otherwise preoccupy us shrink in significance. We can also be thankful for any negative things that didn’t happen to us.
Even better, the practice of gratefulness draws to us even more to be thankful for. We may find that scripture can support us to practice gratefulness:
“But in everything with praise and thanksgiving, make your requests be known to God, and the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will enter your hearts and minds...” Phillipians 4:6-7
“Give thanks in all circumstances.” 1Thessalonians 5:16
“I have learned in whatever state I am to be content.” Phillipians 4:11
If gratitude isn’t your usual attitude, keep a gratefulness journal. Start by listing 10 things daily you’re thankful for. This will animate your day to look for more blessings, focusing on the gifts you’ve been given and joyfully anticipating even more. Try out a daily email feed from a site like gratefulness.org to start your day off with a positive reflective quote about gratitude.
As we sit down to enjoy the fruits of our labors and lives with family and friends around us, let us keep in mind that Thanksgiving isn’t only a day, but can be our way of life. With heaps of delicious food in front of us, let us too keep in mind those less fortunate and do what we can to bring gratefulness to them.
Did you know that it was President Abraham Lincoln who established Thanksgiving as a national holiday? Here is a portion of his speech that ought give us all pause and reason for thanks:
“The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God…I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
