I have owned many cats over my lifetime, including a current queen of the house. I was reading a magazine during a recent vet appointment for her highness, when I learned that Siamese cats are actually albino. Hey wait — Siamese cats are not all white; they have color on their faces, paws and tails. That is because their albino traits are temperature sensitive. Nothing is ever straightforward with a cat!
Historians think cats were domesticated by the Egyptians about 3,500 years ago. The household cat is likely because of the early interbreeding of the African wild cat and European wild cat. You have probably noticed that cats have many different types (color, texture, length) of fur. The reason for this diversity lies in the complex world of cat genetics. First, there are two versions of a gene that determines long or short hair. Short hair is dominant, which means that if one copy of the short hair gene, or allele, is present, the cat is short haired. I bet you have noticed that both long and short haired cats are shedding dominant!
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
