Her daughter sent me a photo on MyChart. Doris, a long-time patient was an 80-year-old retired nurse who had developed a painful rash on her back and chest. Like a biting serpent, it crept its way along a nerve from her spinal cord on the left side and onto her breast and chest. In its wake, it left a trail of painful blisters on a red base. It stopped abruptly at the midline and was only on one side of the back.
The diagnosis was a simple one which I could have made without the picture. Shingles or herpes zoster is a condition that results when a chickenpox virus acquired in childhood becomes reactivated. Most commonly, this is caused by immunosenescence or weakening of the immune system by aging. However, it can occur in younger people or others whose immune system is stressed or weak releasing the dormant virus from its hiding place in a spinal nerve root. Facial lesions can cause blindness.
This unfortunate lady had suffered two prior shingles attacks, perhaps due to her diabetes or other health factors that had weakened her immune system. She even had gotten the Zostavax, an older version of the shingles vaccine now eclipsed by a newer, more effective version. The Zostavax protects about 50 percent of those immunized compared to over 90 percent effectiveness of the new Shingrix which reduces the attack rate and the feared complication of post herpetic neuralgia. This is a pain that continues long after the blisters, which usually go away in a couple weeks, have resolved.
In Doris’ case, a compounding of factors brought on the current attack. She and her daughter were still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Living with relatives in a crowded space, their lives had been filled over the last year with struggles with contractors, insurance agents, FEMA, lawyers, banks, the whole catastrophe strung out on and on. No wonder her immune system was weakened.
Unlike her previous shingles attacks which were uncomfortable but eventually resolved on their own, this time the snake bite feeling persisted for weeks and now stretching into months. We tried multiple medications, topicals, pain relievers, and acupuncture with only partial initial relief. At our last acupuncture session she smiled as she reported it was finally starting to improve.
We will get her a Shingrix soon. I got mine at a local pharmacy. Other than a little soreness at the injection site and a bit of flu-like muscle ache the next day easily relieved by acetaminophen, I tolerated it fine. I will get my second shot between 2-6 months following the first one.
The Varicella vaccine to prevent primary chickenpox has been available since 1984. Two doses for children, adolescents, or young adults prevents chickenpox and complications between 95-100%. As a result, we shouldn’t be seeing much shingles in the kids born and immunized after the mid 1980’s as they age. Most of us born prior to that era had the chickenpox, but fortunately we now have a new, safe, highly effective, inactivated virus vaccine to prevent the painful echoes of a childhood rash. If you are over 50, this Shingrix two-shot vaccine series is for you. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for further details.
