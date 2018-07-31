M. Kristen Peek has been named the interim director the MD/PhD Combined Degree Program and associate dean for academic affairs for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.
Peek, who joined the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1998, has been the program director for Population Health Sciences for the last six years, and has overseen recruitment in the graduate school for five years. She also is a professor and vice chair for education in preventative medicine and community health in the School of Medicine.
BARRETT AWARDED DOCTOR OF SCIENCE DEGREE
Alan Barrett, a professor in the pathology department, recently was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by his alma mater, the University of Warwick in England. The Doctor of Science degree in England ranks higher than a PhD.
Barrett, who is the director of UTMB’s Sealy Center for Vaccine Sciences, earned his undergraduate and advanced degrees in virology from Warwick.
Honorary degrees, as described by Warwick are given “to individuals of high intellectual or cultural distinction or those who have served the University or the community.”
SUMAN RECEIVES NIH RESEARCH AWARD
Oscar Suman, the Leon Hess Professor for Burn Injuries Research, is the recipient of a National Institutes of Health MERIT Award, a prestigious award provided to only the most outstanding scientists supported by the institute.
The award will support Suman’s research for five years, with the opportunity for a five year extension, based on progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.