Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), which used to be called juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, is the most common type of arthritis in children 16 and younger. Merriam Webster defines the word idiopathic as “arising spontaneously or from an obscure or unknown cause.” However, a study has now found one gene that leads to the development of JIA.
Children with JIA experience persistent joint pain, swelling, stiffness and in some cases fever and swollen lymph nodes. These symptoms can last for months, or for the rest of their lives. JIA can cause serious complications, including interfering with a child’s growth and bone development, joint damage, and eye inflammation. It’s unclear what causes JIA, but experts think it’s an autoimmune disorder where the body’s own immune system attacks its cells and tissues. As with most autoimmune disorders, genetic factors, immune mechanisms and environmental exposures may contribute to JIA.
In this new study, Belgian and Australian scientists studied identical twin girls who were diagnosed with JIA at age 4 and 6. These twins later developed another autoimmune disorder called autoimmune thyroiditis, or Hashimoto’s disease, which is caused by the immune system attacking the thyroid gland. The cause of this disorder is also a mystery. The girls’ maternal grandmother had psoriatic arthritis, which suggested that there may be a genetic cause of autoimmune disease in the family.
The scientists sequenced the twins’ DNA to look for mutations. They determined that they both carried a mutation in a gene that encodes a protein called NFIL3. The mutation changed just one of the building blocks of proteins, called amino acids. Both the NFIL3 gene from their mother and the one from their father carried the same mutation, guaranteeing that the twins would have JIA. Each of the parents were found to have one mutated NFIL3 gene and one normal one, making them unknowing carriers of the disease. The altered amino acid made the protein nonfunctional, and reduced the amount of this protein in the twins’ cells by half.
NFIL3 is a transcription factor, a protein that binds to parts of the DNA that influence how often the gene is used to make a protein. NFIL3 is known to control the immune response. Mice deficient in NFIL3 develop colitis, which is an inflammation of the large intestine. Human patients with two forms of colitis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, have reduced levels of NFIL3.
The scientists bred mice that didn’t produce the NFIL3 protein, and the mice were found to develop inflammatory arthritis earlier than normal mice, and they had more severe joint inflammation. These results suggest that the mutation in NFIL3 could cause JIA. Further experiments with the mice revealed that there were multiple effects on the immune system, resulting in the development of autoimmune disorders.
It remains to be seen if there are other genes associated with JIA and other autoimmune disorders. Knowing that NFIL3 is one cause of JIA opens the door for the development of better, more specific therapies.
