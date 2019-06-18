Retinoblastoma is a childhood cancer that affects the developing retina. About 8,000 cases occur worldwide each year. This seems like a low number of cases, but this represents about 10 percent of all cancers in children younger than 1 year of age. It’s fatal if left untreated.
This cancer is treatable with chemotherapy, but in around 30 percent of the cases, the tumor becomes resistant to the drugs and one or both eyes must be removed.
Biomedical science has uncovered the genetics of this disease. The key is the inactivation of the RB1 gene. There are two forms of the cancer but both result in uncontrolled division of cells in the retina.
The RB1 gene produces the RB1 protein, which interacts with another protein called E2F that controls how often retina cells divide. Without RB1, high amounts of E2F are produced and the cells divide rapidly, creating a tumor.
Scientists have designed and genetically engineered an adenovirus called VCN-01 to replicate specifically in cells with high levels of E2F. Adenovirus is a common virus that normally causes a mild respiratory illness in humans.
The genetically engineered VCN-01 virus not only replicates in high E2F cells, it also kills them. The researchers thought that this cell-destroying activity of VCN-01 could be used to treat retinoblastoma.
Viruses that kill cancer cells are called oncolytic. Many new cancer treatments involve the use of oncolytic viruses. Recently, a Zika virus was genetically modified to produce a vaccine, but it has also been shown to have oncolytic activity against glioblastoma, the brain cancer that killed Sen. John McCain. This could be a huge advance in creating an effective therapeutic against this incurable cancer.
A recent clinical trial using VCN-01 to treat retinoblastoma shows promise. This research first showed that the engineered virus killed retinoblastoma cells in the laboratory.
Additional studies in mice with the tumor showed that the mice could keep the eye for twice as long as mice receiving chemotherapy treatment. These promising results launched a small-scale clinical trial to use the virus to treat children with retinoblastoma. Two children received the treatment first. These children had chemotherapy-resistant forms of the cancer and were destined for eye removal surgery.
Preliminary results were promising and showed that the virus could replicate in the tumor cells. In one patient, the treatment appeared to shrink the tumors in the eye. The normal, non-cancerous cells and structures in the eye remained intact.
While both these children eventually had to have their eyes removed, these results were promising. The research team plans to finish the clinical trial with 13 more patients and to consider higher doses of the VCN-01 virus.
While it’s still early, there’s hope in this approach to save the eyesight of children plagued by this relentless disease. Additional clinical research will help to evaluate this approach as a cancer cure of the future.
