Last month, my wife and I moved from our condo to our new home here on Galveston Island. With the move came a new experience for me as a homeowner: yard maintenance. We have a lovely home with a small rose garden that I planned on hiring someone to help with upkeep until I read this month’s Alternative and Complementary Therapies article with Dr. John La Pluma, on the importance of nature therapy.
Nature therapy can be described as anything from gardening, to forest bathing, animal-assisted (pet) therapy or full wilderness immersion. As someone who enjoys camping and mentoring through my work with the Royal Rangers Program, this article on nature therapy immediately called out to me. We know that on average, adults are looking at some form of an electronic screen for up to 11 hours a day. Children and teenagers aren’t much better. This has led to a new term known as Nature Deficit Disorder, which can be associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease, mood/anxiety disorders, concentration difficulties and burnout. While still preliminary, the research seems promising that taking time to be out in nature can improve health and quality of life. Dr. Pluma discussed that compared to walking in an urban setting, walking through a park or other natural scenery can help with memory, concentration, heart rate and blood pressure. Gardening can help improve diabetic control and decrease your risk of developing dementia. Looks like I need to pull out my gardening tools (if I can find what box they are in).
Interestingly enough, we may not even need the full immersion experience to receive the benefits. One study found that showing scenes of nature or an aquarium to children for 30 seconds before giving a shot resulted in less pain than without. Even the sight of nature may engage the parasympathetic pathway to decrease pain. There are a number of studies that have looked into nature therapy for pain and one found that postoperative patients who had a view of nature from their bed needed less pain medications.
I regularly recommend nature therapy to my patients. Often times, my recommendation is for individuals (usually husbands) to ask their spouse to go for a 20 minute walk a day around the neighborhood or on the seawall. I recommend walking without their phones in their hands and take some time to spend catching up or just enjoying the time spent with someone else on their walk. I will admit, my wife and I used to do this, but have slacked off a bit with our move and work around the house. As I write this, I’m making a challenge for myself.
Will you commit to spending some time outdoors this week? Take a stroll down the seawall, go visit one of Galveston’s lovely parks, or find some time to go camping. Whatever it is, take a few minutes to enjoy being outdoors and be healthier for it.
