About 12 percent of Americans suffer from recurring moderate to severe headaches called migraines. There are a number of treatments, but there is no absolute cure, and some people struggle to find a treatment that works.
In a late-stage clinical trial, Amgen’s new migraine medication, Aimovig, reduced recurrent migraines by at least half in 30 percent of migraine sufferers for whom previous treatments had failed. Only 14 percent of patients who received a placebo had similar results.
Migraines are often described as intense throbbing pain in one area of the head that can last for many hours. These headaches can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. Some people can predict a migraine attack because they start seeing auras, flashing lights or zig-zag lines.
About one out of every seven Americans suffers from migraines. Significant numbers of people with migraines and headaches seek help at doctor’s offices and emergency rooms, making it an important public health concern. Three times as many women as men experience migraines.
To prevent migraines, medications such as those used to treat epilepsy, depression or high blood pressure have been shown to be effective. The medications fall into three classes: analgesics like ibuprofen or aspirin, ergotamines and triptans. More recently, Botulinum toxin A has been used to prevent chronic migraines.
Identifying triggers for a patient’s migraines is also useful in developing treatment plans. Triggers of migraines may include stress, anxiety, hormonal changes, lack of sleep or certain foods. Keeping a personal log can help to identify these so the patient can see if lifestyle changes help. The causes of migraines are not well understood, and some people do not respond well to any treatments.
Aimovig is an injectable antibody, which works to block a calcitonin gene related peptide (CGRP). CGRP is a small protein released in the brain during migraine attacks, and it may play a role in the induction of migraines. CGRP was first linked to migraines in 1985. CGRP dilates arteries by relaxing the blood vessels in the meninges, which are the membranes that envelop the brain and spinal cord. For a long time, scientists have suspected that abnormal vessel dilation may cause migraine symptoms. The protein receptor to which CGRP binds is found abundantly in the blood vessels as well as the peripheral and central nervous systems. Aimovig prevents migraines by blocking the binding of CGRP to its receptor, blocking the initiation of signals that lead to blood vessel dilation. If Aimovig can prevent blood vessel dilation, it may stop migraine symptoms before they occur.
Aimovig provided significant relief to some people for whom other migraine therapies did not work. Testing has confirmed that the drug is safe and is well-tolerated. The drug could be the first of its kind to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of migraines. Aimovig offers hope for those who suffer from migraines, but we still need to understand the causes of migraines and continue to search for therapies that would help even more of those who endure these awful headaches.
