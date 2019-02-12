Measles, also called rubeola, is a viral disease. The virus can be found in secretions, blood and urine in the prodromal phase (the first part of the illness), and a short time after the rash appears. This virus can remain active at room temperature for 34 hours. It’s important to know that the first phase or the prodromal phase can last three to five days, and the patient has a low to moderate fever, cough, nasal congestion and conjunctivitis. The long-living virus is usually spread by the cough that occurs before the high fever and rash occur.
After two to three days there’s the appearance of gray, white spots on the hard and soft palate, which are found only with measles. These spots are called Koplik spots and may last 12 to 18 hours.
Usually, the runny nose, cough, and fever becomes increasingly severe up to the time the rash has covered the body. The rash is a macular (smooth, red spot) rash that starts behind the ears, along the hairline and the posterior parts of the cheeks. As the rash spreads down over the face, neck, upper arms and upper part of the body it will become slightly bumpy (maculopapular). Over the next 24 hours it spreads over the back, abdomen, entire arms and thighs then to the feet. It begins to fade on the face after the second to third day in the same sequence that it appeared.
The complications of measles can be severe. The chief complications are otitis media, pneumonia, and encephalitis. Rarely, there may be gangrene secondary to vascular inflammations such as purpura fulminans or disseminated intravascular coagulation. The pneumonia may be caused by the virus or bacterial superinfections.
Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain. The symptoms are fever, headache and altered level of consciousness. There are four different types of encephalitis caused by the measles virus. They’re called primary measles encephalitis, acute post-measles encephalitis, measles inclusion body encephalitis, and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis. This type of complication may occur in one to three per 1,000 cases for primary measles encephalitis to 1/25,000 for subacute sclerosing panencephalitis. These different types are determined by how the body fights the viral infection and the complications of that fight. Treatment is mostly supportive and neurologic complications are frequent with a high rate of mortality.
The measles vaccine developed in 1963 decreased the number of measles related death by 95 percent by 1995. Unfortunately, an article was published in “Lancet” that associated the measles vaccine with autism. This article has been completely discredited with no evidence found to support its claims, and the author is barred from practicing medicine in the United Kingdom. The great tragedy is that public confidence was damaged.
The American Academy of Pediatrics supports the safe use of the MMR vaccine and the need to have >90 percent herd immunity to prevent these complications. We have recently had cases of measles in Galveston County and we need to keep our children safe.
