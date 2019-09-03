Registration for the third annual Conference on the Health of Migrants is now open. The conference will take place in the new Health Education Center on the Galveston campus Dec. 9 and 10.
The conference provides a platform for policy dialogue among stakeholders to advance strategies and build partnerships to address gaps in policies, knowledge and implementation related to:
• Policies and legislation to regulate human mobility and migration
• The health of migrants and their access to health care
• Integration of migrants in local communities
• Migration and global health emergencies
• Migration of health care personnel
For more information and to register, visit www.utmb.edu/migrants.
JOHN P. MCGOVERN THE TOPIC OF UPCOMING OSLER CLUB MEETING
Allergist, investor and philanthropist, as well as the co-founder of the American Osler Society, Dr. John P. McGovern will be the subject for the dialogue of the next Osler Club meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Open Gates Conference Center, 2419 Sealy Ave., in Galveston.
Dr. Bryant Boutwell, a retired and distinguished teaching professor at the John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School at UT Health, will be the featured speaker.
A light buffet supper will be served. Admission is free, but space is limited. Reservations are advised.
For reservations, or to register for CME credit, email mcacadem@utmb.edu or call 409-747-9680.
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT STUDIES PROGRAM CELEBRATES COMMENCEMENT
The Physician Assistant Studies Program held its commencement ceremony Aug. 23, awarding Master of Physician Assistant Studies degrees to 89 graduates.
This was the program’s inaugural commencement ceremony, as it transitioned to the School of Medicine from the School of Health Professions at the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year.
Ruth Ballweg, professor emeritus at the University of Washington MEDEX Northwest School of Medicine, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Robert Beach, professor emeritus in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, was selected by students to serve as grand marshal.
SCHOOL OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS CELEBRATES COMMENCEMENT
The School of Health Professions held its commencement Aug. 16 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
A total of 252 graduates received degrees in 10 different degree programs and will enter fields such as occupational therapy, clinical laboratory sciences, respiratory care, health care management and education, physical therapy, rehabilitation sciences, and nutrition and metabolism.
Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Phillip Sizer Jr., delivered the keynote address. Sizer earned his physical therapy degree from the medical branch in 1985 and is now a professor and associate dean for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions.
Dr. Michael Furtado, associate professor in the Department of Physical Therapy, served as grand marshal.
SPORTS INJURY CLINIC AVAILABLE
The medical branch is offering a youth and school sports injury clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9 at the League City campus, Suite 1.211.
The sports medicine team is trained to treat a full range of sports injuries, from strained muscles and twisted ankles to knee and shoulder pain. For more information, call 832-505-1200 or visit www.utmbhealth.com/sports.
