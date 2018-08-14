The scientific knowledge of genetics has increased dramatically since completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003. One of the many outcomes of this landmark achievement is the evolving field of pharmacogenomics. This is the study of how genes affect the way a person responds to medications. It can help determine ahead of time the best drug or dose for an individual patient. However, most practicing physicians, including me, were never exposed to this information since during our training, this field did not even exist.
Over years of practice as an Integrative Medicine physician, many of the patients who come to me do so because they prefer non-drug methods for managing their health. They know my approach is to start first with non-pharmacological methods such as lifestyle changes, nutrition, exercise, and botanicals or nutritional supplements as appropriate. Often, this group of patients have really strong beliefs and reasons for choosing complementary and integrative therapies.
They might have a belief that new-to-nature molecules, drugs, and chemicals are not right for them. It is not unusual to see them bearing a list of a dozen or even up to twenty or so drugs that they have had a bad reaction to. They prefer an herb, supplement, or anything else than another prescription medication.
The evolving field of pharmacogenomics is showing us that many of these types of people do not have true allergies but rather actual changes in their genetic structure that makes them intolerant of some or multiple medications.
They inherited a genetic alteration, sometimes called a single nucleotide polymorphism or SNP, which significantly alters the way they metabolize drugs. This usually acts at the level of the liver through an enzyme pathway called the cytochrome P450 system, which is how our body breaks down various medications and toxins. If they have such a SNP, their body can either build up toxic levels of a drug, its metabolites, or even accelerate the way the body handles it.
One tragic story published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that breast -feeding mother whose pharmacogenomic profile made her an “ultra-metabolizer” was charged with overdosing her infant who died of respiratory failure due to excess opiates. It turns out the mother was an innocent victim of her genomics as she was taking a normal prescribed dose of codeine for pain following a caesarean section. Her baby also had the hypermetabolic gene, so both of them quickly built up toxic levels of morphine from the standard codeine dosage.
Pharmacogenomic variations can impact metabolism of medicines for depression, anti-coagulation, blood pressure, ADHD, anesthesia, cancer, stomach acid, pain control and other common drugs and botanicals. Lab testing is increasingly available to inform us of such issues and the FDA is now recommending gene-drug pair testing for certain medications. If you have reactions to multiple medications, ask your doctor about the possibility of a pharmacogenomic problem.
As in any evolving field there is much room for improved education, quality of information, decision-making guidelines, appropriate insurance reimbursement, and selection of reputable testing laboratories. We especially need informed doctors who can appropriately order, interpret, and take action with the results. Pharmacogenomics ultimately has the potential to offer us more precise, personalized, and safer medicine. Stay tuned as we learn together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.