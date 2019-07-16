DICKINSON
Tapas Dominicanas, mobile unit, 1029 Riverwood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Beacon Lakes Golf Club, 801 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Hillman’s Seafood, 5516 Hillman Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Hotel Galvez, pool bar/grill and swim-up bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hard Times, 4302 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Holiday Inn Express, 8628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Yanni’s Greek Restaurant, 8027 Harborside Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Church’s Chicken, 4825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Rivera Mex-Sal Restaurant No. 2, 4901 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
LA MARQUE
Gulf Greyhound Park, bar, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Dollar Tree No. 5535, 100 Interstate 45 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CVS Pharmacy, 1295 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
