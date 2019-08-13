The University of Texas Medical Branch’s School of Health Professions will host its commencement ceremony from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Dr. Phillip S. Sizer Jr., a graduate of the School of Health Professions in 1985 and an endowed professor in pain science and associate dean for research at the School of Health Professions at Texas Tech University, will be the commencement speaker.
Family and friends of the 260 students who will participate in the ceremony are encouraged to attend, as well as take pictures and share them on social media with the hashtag #UTMBgrad.
TZENG NAMED UT SYSTEMS RISING STAR
Dr. Huey-Ming Tzeng, professor in the School of Nursing PhD program, has received a University of Texas System Rising STARs Award. The STARs program supports the recruitment of outstanding faculty members. Tzeng joined the medical branch in May and has a distinguished record in teaching and scholarship.
Her research focuses on patient safety and quality of care for adults, specifically fall prevention and patient engagement toward self-care, as well as their association with patient-centered outcomes.
BOOTH NAMED TO CLINICAL PATHOLOGY 40 UNDER 40 LIST
Dr. Adam Booth, a third-year anatomic and clinical pathology resident and chief resident at the medical branch, has been named to the American Society for Clinical Pathology’s 40 Under 40 list. The ASCP’s program recognizes members age 40 and younger for their achievements and leadership qualities that are making an impact on pathology and laboratory medicine.
EVANGELISTA WINS DISTINGUISHED RESEARCH LECTURESHIP AWARD
Dr. Lorraine Evangelista, associate dean for Research and Scholarship in the School of Nursing, has been selected for Western Institute of Nursing’s 2020 Distinguished Research Lectureship Award. The award honors senior investigators whose research career has made substantial and sustained contributions to nursing. Evangelista will receive the award in April at the 2020 Western Institute of Nursing Conferences where she also will present a lecture.
