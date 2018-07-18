Illness caused by drinking non-pasteurized (raw) milk and other dairy products continues to be a public health problem. It is possible to acquire food-borne illness from any food, but drinking unpasteurized milk presents with one of the highest risks. The risk of illness from consumption of raw milk is greatest for infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women and anyone whose immune system is weak. Even a healthy person can become seriously ill from drinking raw milk.
In 1795, Napoleon Bonaparte offered a reward of 12,000 francs for discovery of a safe and reliable process to preserve food on long military campaigns. Fifteen years later, Nicholas Appert claimed the prize by developing a method for heating processed food in an airtight glass jar and sealing it with wax. Louis Pasteur demonstrated that heating beer and wine killed many of the contaminating bacteria and prevented these beverages from turning sour.
Pasteurization was developed when people commonly became sick with tuberculosis, scarlet fever and typhoid fever from drinking contaminated milk. The heating process of pasteurization inactivates some enzymes in milk, but these enzymes are not important in human health. Some nutrients are also reduced, but the typical diet has abundant sources of these nutrients. Pasteurized milk products can cause illness due to contamination after bottling and improper refrigeration.
Raw or unpasteurized milk can cause outbreaks of very scary germs such as Campylobacter, E. coli, Cryptosporidium and Listeria. Listeria infections in pregnant women can be without any signs of illness or vague symptoms. Unfortunately, pregnancy associated infections can cause spontaneous abortions, fetal death, premature delivery and serious illness in the newborn such as meningitis.
Unfortunately, the number of reported food-borne outbreaks associated with drinking raw milk has increased from 2007. There is no known health benefits from drinking raw milk, while there is known harm from drinking unpasteurized or raw milk. The decision seems easy if you wish to keep infants, pregnant women and those with immune problems at risk safe and healthy. Drink only pasteurized milk.
