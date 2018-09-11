Dr. Rex McCallum has become the interim chair of internal medicine.
Dr. Randall Urban, who had been leading the internal medicine department, has become UTMB’s Chief Research Officer.
McCallum joined the University of Texas Medical Branch from Duke University School of Medicine in 2010 as chief physician executive and a professor in the internal medicine. He will continue to serve as chief physician executive and associate dean for clinical affairs.
MARTIN: MORAL LEGACY DURING NAZI ERA
Cheyenne Martin, from the UTMB School of Nursing, is the featured speaker for the Health Policy Dialogues and Lecture series. Her presentation, “Saving Children: The Moral Legacy of Physicians and Nurses in Resistance During the Nazi Era,” is at noon Sept. 26, in the Levin Hall dining room on the UTMB Galveston campus.
Martin is the Rebecca and Edwin Gale Professor in the School of Nursing and the Graduate School for Biomedical Science.
The free lecture is open to all UTMB students, faculty and staff, as well as those interested members of the public. For additional information or to RSVP, contact Becky Trout at rltrout@utmb.edu or 409-747-2734.
INJURED WHILE
PLAYING SPORTS?
A youth and school sports injury clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 10 at the League City campus at 2240 Interstate 45 S., Suite 1.211.
For more information, call 832-505-1200 or visit utmbhealth.com/sports.
