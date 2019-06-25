Each year, the Good Samaritan Foundation honors excellence in nursing in six categories, awarding nursing’s “best and brightest.” The award recognizes nurses who are leaders at the bedside and offer extraordinary and compassionate care and service. Nurses are nominated by their peers for their passion, leadership, mentorship and service to Texas communities.
This year, 18 nurses from the University of Texas Medical Branch were recognized for their work.
Nurse Michelle Karsten, who cares for patients in the Recovery Room in Jennie Sealy Hospital, received recognition as a Silver Awardee in the Large Hospital category. Seventeen additional medical branch nurses were recognized with the Bronze Award: Shana Cobos, Kendall Glasgow, Paula McPhee, Melody Reiss, James Bozeman, Marre Dang, Kelli Gonzales, Melissa Gonzalez, Mary Hill, Yolanda Leyva, Katheryn Mazoch-Henson, Sara Niebuhr, Kelly Oliver, Charmaine Shannon, Jacquelyn Svoboda, April Vaughan, and Andrea Wirt.
The award-winning nurses will be formally honored by the Good Samaritan Foundation at a luncheon on Sept. 5.
BREASTFEEDING CLASS AVAILABLE
Medical branch lactation specialist will begin teaching a breastfeeding class on the last Wednesday of every month at the Clear Lake campus at 200 Blossom St. in Webster.
The classes are meant to improve the chances of breastfeeding success for new mothers by talking about how breastfeeding works, latching on and positioning, when to feed your baby, milk supply, breast care and breastfeeding lifestyle. New parents are invited to attend with their newborn to receive hands on support directly following the class. Expecting parents are encouraged to attend as well.
The free classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the second floor conference room. Parking is free in the open lot directly in front of the hospital.
To attend, register online at utmbhealth.com/breastfeeding. For more information, email Catherine Laws at ctlaws@utmb.edu.
SHARMA RECOGNIZED AS ‘CMO TO KNOW’
Chief Medical and Clinical Innovation Officer Dr. Gulshan Sharma is one of “100 hospital and health system CMOs to know” according to Becker’s Healthcare.
The list features physician leaders dedicated to strengthening their organizations through leadership development, patient safety initiatives, health information technology and quality improvement. Many have served as department heads and continue to practice medicine, while others focus on process improvement and patient advocacy.
As proven leaders in their field, the physicians highlighted on this list have extensive experience building clinical and administrative teams, as well as building a positive culture for their organization. Becker’s editorial team accepted nominations for this list and selected CMOs and other equivalent titles through an editorial review process.
MAKING SENSE OF NUTRITION TRENDS
The inaugural SCI Café at the Clear Lake campus will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.211 at 200 Blossom St. in Webster.
The conversation, entitled, “Fact or Fad? Making Sense of Nutrition Trends!,” will feature Dr. Douglas Paddon-Jones, professor in aging and health, Blair Brown, assistant professor and program director for the Masters of Science and Dietetics Internship and Christopher Messenger, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition & Metabolism.
SCI Café is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the hospital garage.
For information, contact Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, 409-747-2734 or rltrout@utmb.edu.
