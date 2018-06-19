“You have cancer.”
These are words no one ever cares to hear and which doctors unfortunately must deliver too often. While there are many kinds of cancer, some more and some less curable, the word cancer often infuses a sense of shock, worry, doom and helplessness.
This need not be so. In a new book, “Anticancer Living,” Dr. Lorenzo Cohen of the MD Anderson Integrative Oncology program and Alison Jefferies offer some fresh perspectives and evidence (Anticancer-Living.com). At UTMB’s Integrative Oncology consultation program, we have long offered much of the same approach to preventing and managing cancer, cancer symptoms and recurrence risk.
Before delving into some anticancer living principles, here is a short, true story about someone whom I admire and respect who is living with dignity and good cheer while in the dying process of cancer. She has already well exceeded life expectations for someone with advanced cancer.
As I arrived for a house call at her quaint art-filled Victorian home in Galveston, a couple of her friends answered the door. They smiled and greeted me as they were just leaving. My patient was ensconced in a new power recliner that helped her deal with the increasing bone and back pain from her progressive, metastatic cancer. Her sister had ordered it and it arrived just that morning. My tech-savvy medical student helped her adjust the settings.
We joked and laughed back and forth as we reviewed medications, her current pain control, appetite and more. I couldn’t help but marvel on how well she was coping. She was deeply grateful for the support of the hospice team, which she strongly recommends to others to enroll in early, not in one’s last few days or weeks. She also has many friends and family supporting her, as well as Mike and Patty, her therapists.
The social factor has been scientifically shown to improve not only quality of life but prolongs survival in patients with cancer. It is impactful in prevention, cure, remission, and survivorship.
Cohen, a widely respected integrative oncology researcher and professor along with his co-author, educator, and wife Jefferies have assembled “The Mix of Six.” These are basic, sustainable, synergistic lifestyle adjustments that can reframe how we deal with cancer at any stage, including prevention.
These are:
1. The foundation is love and social support.
2. Stress and resilience.
3. The need for rest and recovery.
4. Moving for wellness.
5. Food as medicine.
6. The environment and the quest for health.
Each topic is a subject in itself and applicable to many areas of wellness and illness, not just to cancer.
As this patient demonstrated, love and social support are totally critical to our lives from infancy through old age. These are often invisible but powerful. In their absence, both children and adults fail to thrive, are more prone to illness, more severe disease, and earlier mortality.
Build your health and wellness team by fostering positive relationships with family, friends, church, and community. It may save your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.